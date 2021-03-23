BeaversEdge - NCAA Tournament Game Day: Oregon State vs South Carolina

How to listen : CLICK HERE & 1240 AM (Corvallis)

Who : No. 8 Oregon State (12-7) vs No. 1 South Carolina (23-4)

The Beavers earned a 70-68 victory at the Vancouver Showcase in 2018. Taya Corosdale scored 14 points in the contest, going 5-for-10 from the floor. Aleah Goodman is the only other current Beaver to play in that contest.

Oregon State is 1-1 all-time against South Carolina. The Gamecocks took a 78-69 win in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament in Seattle, Wash.

- Over its last 11 games, Oregon State has shot 48.5 percent from the floor while holding its opponents to 37.8 percent shooting.

- This week marks Oregon State's first games in the state of Texas since the Beavers beat Baylor in the 2016 Elite Eight in Dallas.

- The Beavers are shooting a blistering 46.1 percent from beyond the arc over their last 11 games.

- Oregon State leads the nation in 3-point percentage. The Beavers are 20th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game this season.

- Oregon State is also 20th nationally in defensive rebounds per game, and 16th nationally in field goal percentage.

- Oregon State has won nine of its last 11 games, with three of those victories coming over ranked opponents. Both of OSU's losses during that stretch came against Stanford.

- The Beavers have three wins over ranked opponents in their last six contests-

Oregon State is 177-47 since the start of the 2014-15 season, the ninth highest win total in the nation over that span, trailing only UConn, Notre Dame, Baylor, Maryland, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Stanford, and Louisville.

- Oregon State finished fifth in the Pac-12- The Beavers are one of eight teams in the nation to make each of the last four Sweet 16's, joining UConn, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Baylor, Stanford, UCLA and Mississippi State.