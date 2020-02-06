The Dam Board | Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

Portland (OR) defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge has not been a defensive end for his whole life, and as a matter of fact, has not even been a football player until his junior year. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound athlete has grown up a basketball player, but decide to take his talents to the field after transferring to Jefferson High School in Oregon and developing a great relationship with the football coaching staff.

After just one season, however, he was able to make a name for himself in a way that most players cannot, earning eight scholarship offers already from the likes of Oregon State, Miami, Washington State, Colorado and more. As he warms up to the experience, which is becoming increasingly busy, Rawlins-Kibonge is excited to continue improving and proving to himself and coaches that he is fit for the job.

“I feel good,” said Rawlins-Kibonge. “The main thing is just trying to get better. I feel like a lot of the looks that I get are just off of potential because it was my first year playing football, so my feeling is that I want to get better. I just want to get as ready as I can.”