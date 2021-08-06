Nahshon Wright Has Impressive NFL Debut With Dallas

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Zeriah Beason Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Watch List | WATCH: Media Day Interviews: Offense

Former Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright wasted no time making a name for himself at the next level as he had an impressive debut in the Steelers/Cowboys Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening.

Wright, the Cowboys' third-round draft pick this past spring, finished tied for the team lead in tackles (five) and played very physical and stout defense against Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Claypool, who's listed at 6-foot-4, 238-pounds, certainly gave Wright a taste of what NFL action is going to offer, but he was able to hold his own for most of the contest.



Time will tell exactly where Wright fits into the Cowboys' defensive plans this season, but to see him do well against a very solid receiver in Claypool, there's a decent chance he could earn a starting spot this season.

From owner Jerry Jones, down to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, many in the Cowboys' organization love what Wright brings to the table, hence why they used a third-round pick on him, so seeing him perform at the NFL level this quickly is a great sign...