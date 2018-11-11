5 reasons why Oregon State’s defense is struggling
Following Oregon State's 48-17 loss to Stanford, BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter breaks down the key reasons why the Beaver defense continues to struggle.
1. Beavers lacking depth
Perhaps the biggest issue that was going too difficult for the 2018 Oregon State defense to overcome was a simple lack of depth. Thanks to graduation, poor past recruiting cycles, injuries and other factors, the Beaver defense was very thin at crucial positions.
It all starts up front and the Beavers don't have enough horses to impact the line of scrimmage on a consistent basis. OSU's starting rotation isn't bad by any means, but the lack of Pac-12 caliber depth behind them just isn't there. The Beavers' defensive line has struggled to contain opposing running backs all season as there isn't enough push to secure the runner at or behind the line of scrimmage. Help is on the way in the form of transfers and an incoming recruiting class, but until that happens, the line is going to continue to be thin.
Another achilles heel for the Oregon State defense both this season and against Stanford has been the OSU defensive backs' inability to win one-on-one battles with taller receivers and tight ends. Stanford is notorious for having both and that was on full display as KJ Costello and Co. targeted the big tight ends and receivers early and often as they shredded the OSU secondary.
The Beavers certainly miss the services of Jay Irvine, David Morris, and Omar Hicks Onu in the secondary who have all not played a snap this season. Injuries are a part of the game, but it's certainly plagued the depth of the Beavers' back end.
2. OSU couldn't stop Colby Parkinson
Zach Ertz
Jack Doyle
Austin Hooper
Colby Parkinson?
Did we see the emergence of the next great Stanford tight end? The 6-foot-7 sophomore certainly put himself on notice to the college football world against the Beavers as he caught a career high six catches for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
Given the matchup against Oregon State's small secondary, Parkinson and the rest of the tall Stanford receivers feasted. Costello threw for 342 yards and picked apart the Oregon State defense at his leisure as the Beavers weren't able to get consistent pressure.
The root of the Oregon State defensive struggles this season has been their inability to control the line of scrimmage on defense and while they weren't awful, they were still gashed to the tune of 596 total yards and 48 points.
