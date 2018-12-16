ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Tualatin (Ore.) inside linebacker John Miller announced his commitment to Oregon State this past Friday, which was the day of his 17th birthday.

Just a few days until the National Signing Day for the class of 2019, Miller became the first commitment for the Beavers' 2020 class.

"I picked the Beavs because they suit me best," Miller told BeaversEdge.com. "They give me so much attention and show that they really care about me. I'm a primary guy to them, and I appreciate that.

"It's close to home. I love the program. I love what they're going to do in the next couple years. I love the coaching staff. The school is amazing, campus is beautiful. My family can come watch me every home game."

Miller's lone offer came from Oregon State, and they definitely made him feel very wanted as a recruit.

"They come to see me all the time, text me every week -- ask me what I'm doing and how I'm doing," said Miller. "Coach Smith came to one of my football games and for a basketball game. That's huge. They show that they really care and I'm a top person on their list."

Miller is a regular around Corvallis. He went to all but one of OSU's home football games in 2018. He spends a lot of time talking with his future coaches, mainly Jake Cookus, his area recruiter, and Trent Bray, his future position coach.

"My relationship with Coach Cookus is really good," Miller said. "He texts me at least twice a week. I call him sometimes just to talk. I really like him; he's a really good guy. I have a really good relationship with Coach Bray too."

Miller recorded 87 tackles, three interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and nine tackles for loss in 2018. He helped lead the Tualatin Timberwolves to a 7-4 record that included a playoff win over Mountain View.