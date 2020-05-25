PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State standout Mikayla Pivec will not be making her WNBA debut this season as it was announced by the Atlanta Dream that she's chosen to sit out the upcoming season for personal reasons and will be subsequently suspended.

"Mikayla Pivec has chosen to sit out the 2020 WNBA season for personal reasons and will be suspended by the Atlanta Dream. We look forward to having Pivec attend training camp in 2021."

Pivec, who was the 25th overall pick (third round) of the 2020 WNBA Draft, will be looking to make her WNBA debut in the 2021 season. She left Oregon State as one of the most decorated players in school history as she left as the schools' leading rebounder and was in the top 10 in points and assists.

