As the Oregon State football team continues to plan digitally for the impending start of the 2020 college football season, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives three bold predictions for the year.

You heard it here folks. Jonathan Smith will be leading his team back to the postseason in 2020...

It's been a long time (2013 to be exact) since the Oregon State football team was extended an offer to the postseason and 2020 is the year that the Beavers will be going bowling once again.

Granted, there's still a lot of variables to this prediction and notion as it's quite possible the schedule will look modified or different than it currently stands, but for the sake of this argument I'm going to assume the schedule moves ahead as it's currently arranged.

With that being said, there are ample opportunities for the Beavers to reach that six-win plateau. Based on the fact that a large portion of the conference is dealing with some sort of coaching or major player attrition and the Beavers aren't is certainly going to give them a leg up when football does resume.

It's anyone's guess what the season or schedule will look like once it does get going again, but make no mistake, the Beavers are fuming that they didn't reach a bowl game last year and that's going to be a huge motivating factor for them this season. They've got a veteran group of players who want to be that first team in the Smith era to have measurable success and there's a good chance they get the opportunity.