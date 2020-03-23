Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Mikayla Pivec has been chosen as an All-America Honorable Mention by the US Basketball Writers Association, the USBWA announced Monday morning.

Monday’s honor comes four days after she was also named an All-America Honorable Mention by the Associated Press. The senior has been named to the Wooden Award Ballot, the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10, and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. The guard was tabbed as the Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

The guard from Lynnwood, Wash. averaged 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during her senior season. She set Oregon State’s career rebounding record earlier this month. Pivec finished second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fifth in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard had 14 double-doubles this season, and is in the top-10 in Oregon State history for career points, rebounds and assists.

For her contributions as a complete student-athlete, Pivec was named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. The senior has displayed a passion for community service, especially finding efficient ways to get the homeless access to resources. She is a team captain, and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in BioHealth Sciences. Pivec is currently a graduate student working toward a degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics.

