After a stellar senior season that saw her become Oregon State's leading rebounder, Mikayla Pivec has been selected as an All-America Honorable Mention by the Associated Press.

It's been a season full of accolades for Pivec as she was named to Wooden Award Ballot, the Cheryl Miller Award Top-10, and the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, and is a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. Additionally, she was Preseason WNIT MVP and to the All-Tournament Teams for both the Maui Classic and the Miami Thanksgiving Classic.

The Lynnwood, Washington native averaged 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during her senior season. Pivec finished second in the Pac-12 in rebounding and fifth in the conference in field goal percentage. The guard had 14 double-doubles this season and is in the top-10 in school history for career points, rebounds, and assists.

Off the court, Pivec was among the top in the nation as she was named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. She is a team captain, and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in BioHealth Sciences. Pivec is currently a graduate student working toward a degree in Biochemistry and Biophysics.

