PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: Q&A with OC Brian Lindgren | 2021 QB Clay Millen hopeful for OSU visit

Oregon State junior forward Payton Dastrup announced Tuesday night that he's electing to transfer to NAIA's Benedictine University in Mesa, Ariz.

"To Beaver Nation, my coaches, and my teammates: Thank you! My memories as a Beaver will forever stay with me, and I am grateful for all you have done during my time in Corvallis," Dastrup said via twitter.

The former BYU transfer came to Corvallis with high expectations as the Beavers saw him as a floor-spacing big man that would work well in Wayne Tinkle's offense. Many thought he could fill a similar role to that of former OSU big-man Olaf Schaftenaar, who thrived under Tinkle, but it never materialized.

Dastrup was denied immediate eligibility in 18-19 after coming over from Provo and then wasn't a part of the Beavers' rotation this season. The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder only saw five minutes a game and averaged two points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

With Dastrup no longer in the fold, the Beavers have 10 scholarship players on the roster and three incoming recruits for a total of 13.