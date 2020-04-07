Snoqualmie (WA) quarterback Clay Millen is someone who has been high on Oregon State's recruiting board since the year began, and the staff has pursued him hard since offering in January. Millen had plans to check out Corvallis, but those plans, as well as others, fell through because of the coronavirus.

Despite the delay caused by the new dead period, Millen is still building a great relationship with the Oregon State staff, and went in depth about that relationship and much more with BeaversEdge.

“I had a couple visits in mind and some planned, including one to Oregon State on April 4th,” Millen said. “I was going to get out to Arizona, Oregon State and LSU and still hope to go, and I am also looking forward to throwing for schools.”

