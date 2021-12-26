MBB: Oregon State vs. Colorado Postponed

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – This Saturday’s Oregon State men’s basketball game against Colorado has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buffaloes’ program.

The Pac-12 contest was slated for a 5:30 p.m. tip at Gill Coliseum.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the Oregon State and Colorado programs to reschedule the game for a later date.

Oregon State’s other two games this week are still scheduled to play -- vs. Sacramento State at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and vs. Utah at 6 p.m. on Thursday.