{{ timeAgo('2021-12-26 18:50:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

MBB: Oregon State vs. Colorado Postponed

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

CORVALLIS, Ore. – This Saturday’s Oregon State men’s basketball game against Colorado has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Buffaloes’ program.

The Pac-12 contest was slated for a 5:30 p.m. tip at Gill Coliseum.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the Oregon State and Colorado programs to reschedule the game for a later date.

Oregon State’s other two games this week are still scheduled to play -- vs. Sacramento State at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday and vs. Utah at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Updated Pac-12 Standings

----

{{ article.author_name }}