MBB: Oregon State Falls To Samford 78-77

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Cooper Kaifes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the game, Jerome Marshall followed with a layup and Samford held off Oregon State, 78-77, in a thrilling non-conference game on Thursday night at Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State (1-3), trailed 42-32 at halftime, but battled back to take a 75-73 lead on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 1:27 left to play. Kaifes followed with his 3-pointer and Marshall scored with 38 seconds remaining to put the Bulldogs (3-1) up 78-75.

Dashawn Davis answered with a layup, but the Beavers failed to retake the lead despite forcing two Samford turnovers in the final 16 seconds.

Alatishe scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half for Oregon State. Ahmad Rand came off the bench to contribute 15 points and six boards, scoring 11 of his points after intermission.

Davis had a great all-around game with 11 points, six rebounds, nine assists and only one turnover in 32 minutes.

Jarod Lucas also scored 11 points, but had his streak of 13 straight games with multiple 3-pointers come to an end after sinking 1 of 4. Lucas' streak was the second-longest in school history, behind only Chris Stephens (2002-06) who set the mark with 21.

Ques Glover paced Samford (3-1) with 16 points and nine assists. Jermaine Marshall and reserve Jaden Campbell scored 14 apiece, while Kaifes pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

It was just the second meeting between the schools. The Beavers beat Samford 87-66 in December of 1974.

Oregon State returns to action at noon on Sunday when it hosts the Princeton Tigers at Gill Coliseum. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

OSU Athletics