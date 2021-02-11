BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Fall To Wildcats 70-61

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State men's basketball team battled the Arizona Wildcats tough in Tucson on Thursday night, but couldn't overcome untimely misses and foul-trouble as they fell 70-61 at the McKale Center.

It was a vast improvement from when the last time these teams met back in January as Sean Miller's Wildcats handed the Beavers one of the worst-losses in the Wayne Tinkle-era 98-64.

From that perspective, this was a much better performance from the Beavers as they were right there with the Wildcats all the way until the bitter end.

Balanced scoring was the order of the day for the Beavers as they saw four players reach double-digits. Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson had 13 points apiece while Warith Alatishe and Gianni Hunt had 10 and 12 points, respectively.

Unfortunately for the Beavers, it wasn't a particularly great shooting night as the Beavers shot just 38% from the field (24-of-64) and 30% from three (7-of-23). Meanwhile, the Wildcats shot 40% from the floor and 39% from three.

The Beavers (10-9, 6-7 Pac-12) will be back in action on Sunday as they'll face the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe at 4 p.m. on ESPN2. OSU edged ASU 80-79 when the two teams met in Corvallis back in January...