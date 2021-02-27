BeaversEdge - MBB: Beavers Complete Bay Area Sweep With 73-62 Win Over Stanford

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State men's basketball team completed the Bay Area sweep with a 73-62 victory over the Stanford Cardinal Saturday afternoon in Palo Alto.

The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) were led by Jarod Lucas' career-high 26 points on 7-of-11 shooting as they defeated Stanford and Cal on the road for the first time since 2008-09.

"My coaches instill a lot of confidence in me and so do my teammates... but also myself... you have to trust your work ethic as well," Lucas said in his postgame interview.

Ethan Thompson added 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists while Warith Alatishe added 10 points and eight rebounds. The Cardinal were without top scorer and rebounder Oscar da Silva as he missed the contest due to an injury.

The Beavers, who have won three of their last four games, travel to Utah for a makeup contest on Wednesday before returning home to host Oregon on Sunday.