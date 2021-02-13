BeaversEdge - Salt Lake City DL Ben Roberts Picks Up OSU Offer, Talks Recruitment

Class of 2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts has gotten off to a hot start in the new year. With only one offer from Colorado to his name heading into 2021, The Salt Lake City (UT) lineman is now up to seven, with Oregon State being one of those new opportunities.

Throughout his junior season, Roberts played 11 games and recorded 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and one interception.

If East High School or those white and red uniforms look familiar, it's because Oregon State landed another big time defensive lineman Omarion Fa'amoe from East in the 2021 recruiting cycle, so the Beavers have developed relationships with people within the program.

BeaversEdge got a quick word with Roberts following the offer, and he shared some of the latest with us below.