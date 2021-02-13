BeaversEdge - Salt Lake City DL Ben Roberts Picks Up OSU Offer, Talks Recruitment

Salt Lake City DL Ben Roberts Picks Up OSU Offer, Talks Recruitment
Class of 2022 defensive lineman Ben Roberts has gotten off to a hot start in the new year. With only one offer from Colorado to his name heading into 2021, The Salt Lake City (UT) lineman is now up to seven, with Oregon State being one of those new opportunities.
Throughout his junior season, Roberts played 11 games and recorded 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and one interception.
If East High School or those white and red uniforms look familiar, it's because Oregon State landed another big time defensive lineman Omarion Fa'amoe from East in the 2021 recruiting cycle, so the Beavers have developed relationships with people within the program.
BeaversEdge got a quick word with Roberts following the offer, and he shared some of the latest with us below.
ON WHO HE IS HEARING FROM: "Baylor, USC, Washington St, Idaho St, Colorado, Virginia Tech, and Utah St."
ON HIS RECRUITMENT: "Recruitment is definitely a stressful process, but it's a big blessing and I am trying to get all the opportunities I can get."
ON OREGON STATE: "Coach Legi has been recruiting me and he’s a good coach! Our relationship is definitely good, they want the best for me and I want the best for me too."
