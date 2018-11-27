BeaversEdge.com

Larrier closing in on college commitment
Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail High School is playing for the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship game this Saturday, looking to cap off a perfect season.
For three-star defensive back prospect Zach Larrier, striving for a championship in his senior year has put his recruitment on the backburner a bit.
"I have primarily focused on winning this section championship and my recruiters have respected that," Larrier said.
