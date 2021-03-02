BeaversEdge - Kevin Abel Named Pac-12 Pitcher Of The Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State redshirt sophomore Kevin Abel has been named the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Abel struck out 11 in five shutout innings in Oregon State’s 4-0 series-opening victory at Grand Canyon on Thursday. He got out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out the side in the fifth inning to end his outing, which earned him the win, his first of the season.

Abel also struck out the side in the third, and picked up a pair of strikeouts in both the second and fourth innings.

The 11 strikeouts tied a career-high for the San Diego native.

The honor is the first of Abel’s career; it is the 95th time an Oregon State pitcher has been honored, the most in conference history.

Abel is also the second Beaver to be recognized this season. Ryan Ober was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after OSU’s first three games in Surprise.

OSU Athletics