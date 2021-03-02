BeaversEdge - Oregon State 2021 Football Schedule Released

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Buy or Sell: Oregon State's 2022 class will be higher ranked than 2021 | The 3-2-1: What We Learned From MBB/WBB

Oregon State's 2021 football schedule is finally here!

Washington, Utah, Stanford, and Arizona State are slated to visit Reser Stadium for the 2021 football season, the Pac-12 announced Tuesday.

The four conference home games highlight Oregon State’s schedule, which also includes non-conference matchups in Corvallis against Hawai’i and Idaho.

The Beavers’ non-conference slate also includes a trip to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers. OSU’s opener in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sept. 4, is the second-ever matchup between the teams, following 1967’s 22-14 OSU win.

Oregon State’s 2021 home opener comes Sept. 11 against Hawai’i, and the Beavers host Idaho Sept. 18 before opening conference play at USC on Sept. 25.

OSU takes on Washington at Reser on Oct. 2, with Utah coming to Corvallis on Oct. 23.

The Beavers’ home slate ends with a pair of back-to-back home games in November. Both Stanford (Nov. 13) and Arizona State (Nov. 20) will be visiting Corvallis for the third consecutive season.

It’s the first time a team, much less two, is scheduled to play in Corvallis for three consecutive seasons since Washington State from 2004-06.

2021 Schedule

Sept. 4 -- at Purdue

Sept. 11 -- Hawai’i

Sept. 18 -- Idaho

Sept. 25 -- at USC

Oct. 2 -- Washington

Oct. 9 -- at Washington State

Oct. 16 -- BYE

Oct. 23 -- Utah

Oct. 30 -- at California

Nov. 6 -- at Colorado

Nov. 13 -- Stanford

Nov. 20 -- Arizona State

Nov. 27 -- at Oregon

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, December 3.