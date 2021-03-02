BeaversEdge - Oregon State 2021 Football Schedule Released

Oregon State 2021 Football Schedule Released
Oregon State's 2021 football schedule is finally here!
Washington, Utah, Stanford, and Arizona State are slated to visit Reser Stadium for the 2021 football season, the Pac-12 announced Tuesday.
The four conference home games highlight Oregon State’s schedule, which also includes non-conference matchups in Corvallis against Hawai’i and Idaho.
The Beavers’ non-conference slate also includes a trip to Purdue to take on the Boilermakers. OSU’s opener in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sept. 4, is the second-ever matchup between the teams, following 1967’s 22-14 OSU win.
Oregon State’s 2021 home opener comes Sept. 11 against Hawai’i, and the Beavers host Idaho Sept. 18 before opening conference play at USC on Sept. 25.
OSU takes on Washington at Reser on Oct. 2, with Utah coming to Corvallis on Oct. 23.
The Beavers’ home slate ends with a pair of back-to-back home games in November. Both Stanford (Nov. 13) and Arizona State (Nov. 20) will be visiting Corvallis for the third consecutive season.
It’s the first time a team, much less two, is scheduled to play in Corvallis for three consecutive seasons since Washington State from 2004-06.
2021 Schedule
Sept. 4 -- at Purdue
Sept. 11 -- Hawai’i
Sept. 18 -- Idaho
Sept. 25 -- at USC
Oct. 2 -- Washington
Oct. 9 -- at Washington State
Oct. 16 -- BYE
Oct. 23 -- Utah
Oct. 30 -- at California
Nov. 6 -- at Colorado
Nov. 13 -- Stanford
Nov. 20 -- Arizona State
Nov. 27 -- at Oregon
The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, December 3.
----
