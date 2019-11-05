Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle Latrell Bankston has been a priority for Oregon State and many others for a long time. Less than a week ago, the highly-touted JUCO target released his top six schools, which consisted of Oregon State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Boise State, SMU and Houston. BeaversEdge spoke with Bankston to get his thoughts on each of the schools in his final list. RELATED: Behind The Flip: JUCO CB Alton Julian | Notes and Quotes from Jonathan Smith's Monday Press Conference

OREGON STATE

“I love everything about Oregon State. The chance to play and what I can do for that program is cool. I can have an impact on the whole community. Me, coach Tibs, coach Smith and really everyone in the program have talked like ten plus times.”

IOWA STATE

“They have really great fans and a really friendly environment. I don’t know, there is just something special about them. Me and the coaches have a really tight bond, especially me and coach Campbell. My visit there was good.”

BOISE STATE

“They show me a lot of love. They have been in it for a while. I am debating on whether I want to take a visit there or to Houston in a couple weeks.”

KANSAS STATE

“That was the craziest game I have ever been to. It caught my eye. They are a surging program too, so for them to beat Oklahoma, that was crazy. Me and coach Anderson have a good relationship.”



SMU

“Me and the D line coaches there have a really tight bond. They have been on me hard the past couple weeks. They are a surging program and I like that too.”



HOUSTON