ATLANTA – Oregon State punter Josh Green has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, it was announced on Thursday.

Green is one of 111 players on 2024’s initial watch list, which was released by the Wuerffel Foundation. The honor is connected for student-athletes who are active in community service. Green has been active with those in the Corvallis community, working with those who have disabilities.

Green, from Adelaide, Australia, has played in 17 games for the Beavers over two seasons. He’s averaged 42.1 yards per punt over those 17 games, totaling 12 punts that have been downed inside the 20.

The 2024 Wuerffel Trophy has now partnered with the AFCA Good Works Team. Eleven of the 111 student-athletes who are on the watch list will be named to the AFCA Good Works Team at the end of the season. The Wuerffel Trophy, meanwhile, will select its 2024 winner on Dec. 12 at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

OSU Athletics