BeaversEdge - Jefferson Named AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player Of The Year

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap | The Beaver State: Top Prospects In 2022

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson has been named the Pac-12 Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year, the Associated Press has announced. Jefferson shares the honor with Colorado running back Jarek Broussard.

He has also been named an AP All-Pac-12 First Team selection.

Jefferson, from Harbor City, Calif., led the Pac-12 with 858 rushing yards through the 2020 regular season. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and 143 rush yards per game. He also scored seven touchdowns, including three in the season opener versus Washington State.

Jefferson finished the 2020 season with five 100-yard efforts to give him 15 for his career, which ranks fifth all-time at Oregon State. He’s also fifth with 2,923 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.

The junior was twice named the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Week in 2020. He was also named All-Pac-12 First Team by the conference’s coaches and is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

OSU Athletics