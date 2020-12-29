BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Third String -> With the Jags going back to Gardner Minshew II and Mike Glennon for the stretch run, Luton has been moved back to third-string and will likely not see the field again this season. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> In Chicago's 41-17 win over Jacksonville, Nall took two carries for no gain. He wasn't targeted in the passing game. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String -> In Chicago's 41-17 win over Jacksonville, Pierce scored his first career touchdown! He took two carries for 26 yards late in the contest and perhaps showed the coaching staff that he's more than capable of more opportunities.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 37-31 loss to Cincinnati, Cooks had a monster day as he hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown. He had a long reception of 50 yards on the day and continues to show that he's growing ever-more-comfortable in Houston. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Following a long stint on short-term IR to start the season, Hodgins underwent successful shoulder surgery this past week and will be ready to go by the start of next season. Shoulder injuries are always tougher rehab processes, so it'll be key to hear concrete updates from the Bills' coaching staff over the offseason on his progress. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Brandin Cooks vs. Bengals:



💥 7 catches

💥 141 yards

💥 1 TD

💥 27.1 PPR fantasy points pic.twitter.com/xXLd8d7kFK — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 27, 2020

Former Beaver Brandin Cooks pulls in a 25-yardTD pass for the Texans.



pic.twitter.com/6VCQFqfGVK — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) December 27, 2020

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. Togiai has taken a back seat for the majority of the season but still finds himself firmly in the mix of a good team, a solid offense, and a strong coaching staff.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> In Pittsburgh's 28-24 victory over Indianapolis, Nelson finished fourth on the team in tackles, finishing with six. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 38-9 win over New England, Poyer finished second on the team in tackles with five.

🗣🗣BIG DUBSSSSS!!!!🔴🔵 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 29, 2020

Punter