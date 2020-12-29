 BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 11:03:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With week 16 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...

MORE: The Beaver State: Top 2022 Prospects in Oregon | Top OSU Defenders in 2020: No. 10 Omar Speights

Quarterback 

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Third String

-> With the Jags going back to Gardner Minshew II and Mike Glennon for the stretch run, Luton has been moved back to third-string and will likely not see the field again this season.

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back 

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String

-> In Chicago's 41-17 win over Jacksonville, Nall took two carries for no gain. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String

-> In Chicago's 41-17 win over Jacksonville, Pierce scored his first career touchdown! He took two carries for 26 yards late in the contest and perhaps showed the coaching staff that he's more than capable of more opportunities.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 37-31 loss to Cincinnati, Cooks had a monster day as he hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown. He had a long reception of 50 yards on the day and continues to show that he's growing ever-more-comfortable in Houston.

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR

-> Following a long stint on short-term IR to start the season, Hodgins underwent successful shoulder surgery this past week and will be ready to go by the start of next season. Shoulder injuries are always tougher rehab processes, so it'll be key to hear concrete updates from the Bills' coaching staff over the offseason on his progress.

Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End 

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String

-> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. Togiai has taken a back seat for the majority of the season but still finds himself firmly in the mix of a good team, a solid offense, and a strong coaching staff.

Offensive Line 

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String

Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String

Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad

Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out

-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary 

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 28-24 victory over Indianapolis, Nelson finished fourth on the team in tackles, finishing with six.

Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String

-> In Buffalo's 38-9 win over New England, Poyer finished second on the team in tackles with five.

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String

-> In Los Angeles' 20-9 loss to Seattle, Hekker punted four times for 169 yards. He averaged 42.3 yards per punt, had a long of 50 on the day, and downed one inside the '20.

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}