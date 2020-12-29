BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 16 Recap
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 16 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
MORE: The Beaver State: Top 2022 Prospects in Oregon | Top OSU Defenders in 2020: No. 10 Omar Speights
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Third String
-> With the Jags going back to Gardner Minshew II and Mike Glennon for the stretch run, Luton has been moved back to third-string and will likely not see the field again this season.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> In Chicago's 41-17 win over Jacksonville, Nall took two carries for no gain. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String
-> In Chicago's 41-17 win over Jacksonville, Pierce scored his first career touchdown! He took two carries for 26 yards late in the contest and perhaps showed the coaching staff that he's more than capable of more opportunities.
41-10, DA BEARSSS.@Hyundai | #CHIvsJAX pic.twitter.com/m1FIhqlx0D— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 27, 2020
🥺🥺 they grow up so fast 🥺🥺— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 27, 2020
➡️ @Ryannall34, @JakeLuton6, @Ap_Juice2 pic.twitter.com/AmaY71h2WX
Pedal to the metal. @Ap_Juice2 puts 6 more on da board.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 27, 2020
📺: CBS#CHIvsJAX | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/KNQOdR863Y
First career touchdown 🙌 @Ap_Juice2 #DaBears— NFL (@NFL) December 27, 2020
📺: #CHIvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/IFHvVPw7XT pic.twitter.com/KaTdSx79hT
There goes that man!!!! #JuiceMan #NFLBeavs https://t.co/ODr7qyAfvH— Coach Michael Pitre (@CoachPitre) December 27, 2020
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 37-31 loss to Cincinnati, Cooks had a monster day as he hauled in seven of his 10 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown. He had a long reception of 50 yards on the day and continues to show that he's growing ever-more-comfortable in Houston.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Following a long stint on short-term IR to start the season, Hodgins underwent successful shoulder surgery this past week and will be ready to go by the start of next season. Shoulder injuries are always tougher rehab processes, so it'll be key to hear concrete updates from the Bills' coaching staff over the offseason on his progress.
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Brandin Cooks vs. Bengals:— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 27, 2020
💥 7 catches
💥 141 yards
💥 1 TD
💥 27.1 PPR fantasy points pic.twitter.com/xXLd8d7kFK
Former Beaver Brandin Cooks pulls in a 25-yardTD pass for the Texans.— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) December 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/6VCQFqfGVK
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. Togiai has taken a back seat for the majority of the season but still finds himself firmly in the mix of a good team, a solid offense, and a strong coaching staff.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 28-24 victory over Indianapolis, Nelson finished fourth on the team in tackles, finishing with six.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 38-9 win over New England, Poyer finished second on the team in tackles with five.
🗣🗣BIG DUBSSSSS!!!!🔴🔵— Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 29, 2020
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 20-9 loss to Seattle, Hekker punted four times for 169 yards. He averaged 42.3 yards per punt, had a long of 50 on the day, and downed one inside the '20.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.