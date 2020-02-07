Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

After having his most successful collegiate season in 2019, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 6-foot-7, 229-pounder is coming off a senior season where he started in 11 games and threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

The NFL Combine will start on Sunday, February 23rd.