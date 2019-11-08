How Washington's Starters Ranked as High School Recruits
Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.
Ahead of Oregon State's home matchup against Washington, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the Huskies' main contributors ranked as high school recruits.
RELATED: Behind Enemy Lines: Washington Q&A with The Dawg Report | Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 11 | Staff Predictions: Oregon State vs Washington
QUARTERBACK
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news