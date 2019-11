HOLIDAY PICK-IT SALE - Save big, plus free gear

Ahead of Oregon State's road matchup against Washington State, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the main contributors for the Cougars matched up against the Beavers as high school recruits.

RELATED: Behind Enemy Lines: Washington State Q&A with WazzuWatch | BeaversEdge Mailbag 11/22 | Oregon State Beavers Insider: Injury Report Week 13