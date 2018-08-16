While we're in the thick of fall camp for the Oregon State Beavers' football program, BeaversEdge.com still has eyes on Wayne Tinkle's team as well. After picking up a couple of new guard commitments in the past few weeks, OSU has three pledges for the 2019 class. What is the national view of Oregon State's class and how does it stack up compared to the rest of the Pac-12? We caught up with Rivals.com national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans. Check it out below. PROMO: Get $99 of Oregon State Apparel & Gear with an annual subscription! RELATED: Oregon State Hoops Scholarship Breakdown; 2019 Recruiting Hot Board

Gianni Hunt Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Of Oregon State's three commits, which are you the most fired up about and why?

Bossi: "I think that you have to look at Gianni Hunt as the centerpiece of the Beavers class at this point. He's a versatile and tough combo guard who excels at getting to the rim and has potential to really strap up defensively. In today's game, you can never have too many interchangeable guards, and Hunt fits the prototype of the style of guard who has really taken over the Pac-12." Evans: "I really like the addition of Gianni Hunt. He is a bit limited as a shooter, but they have more than enough shot makers surrounding him for Hunt to excel. He’s a tough-nosed playmaker who can really defend the ball. He might not be a stat sheet stuffer, but he is an alpha dog type at the point of attack and won’t be afraid of the biggest platforms that the Pac-12 might present."

OSU's 2019 class has three guards, and last year's class was big man heavy before adding a couple of late pieces. What are your thoughts about how Wayne Tinkle is building the program with the 2018 and 2019 classes?

Bossi: "Finding size last year was a necessity. Looking at this year's class, I think that it's more about finding the best players they can find, creating more athleticism in the backcourt and adding a shooter. So far they are off to a good start with accomplishing those goals. I've always been pretty high on Tinkle and continue to be, but this is clearly going to be a big year for them and what happens on the floor this season is probably more important than anything else." Evans: "You have to give Tinkle and his staff respect for being so thought-out with their intentions and doing so in advance. They now have three class of 2019 commits before September; in a very down year that is 2019 and to get some of their top targets that early speaks volumes. Guards rule the game and while 2018 was a good group, this year’s crop might be even more important for the long-term other of the program."

Looking at the rest of the Pac-12, how does Oregon State's 2019 class stack up?

Bossi: "At this point, Oregon State has the third highest ranked recruiting class in the Pac 12 for the class of 2019 and the 15th ranked class nationally. So, they are off to a great start. USC has the best class in the Pac-12 and it's currently the top ranked class nationally while UCLA also has a top 10 class and Utah sits right behind the Beavers at No. 16. The challenge is now to stay up there. You know that Arizona and Oregon are going to land pieces, Stanford has started to recruit well again, and things are still a little uncertain at Washington. The most important part is that they've already hit on top early early targets and that gives them some flexibility as they move down the road." Evans: "It is going to be difficult for Oregon State to ever compete consistently against Oregon, UCLA and Arizona on the recruiting front, but if they can accurately pinpoint who they want, land the respective prospect, and then develop them properly, they will have the chance to compete with such recruiting rich programs. This year's class is not near what USC or UCLA have put together but from top to bottom, it should only support Oregon State's attempt to climb up the league's pecking order in the coming years."

