BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – The No. 11 Oregon State women's basketball team will head into 2019 with a record of 10-2 after defeating CSU Bakersfield 92-52 Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

"We had another great crowd today," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "I was pleased with our effort. I liked the way the ball moved from the very beginning, and the intensity we had coming out of the locker room at halftime was great to see. We got contribution from everyone today. Overall it was another great day in Gill."

Oregon State scorched the net from long range, going 16-for-35 from beyond the arc. The Beavers also hit all 16 of their free throw attempts.

Mikayla Pivec had a big game knocking down all nine of her field goal attempts to finish with a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, as the Beavers played their final non-conference game of the season.

Kat Tudor hit five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points, while Katie McWilliams matched her 15 points and knocked down all four of her free throw attempts. Aleah Goodman tallied eight points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Taya Corosdale finished with eight points and nine boards.

As a team the Beavers shot 52.6 percent from the floor and out-rebounded the Roadrunners 55-24.

Oregon State got things rolling early, jumping out to an 8-2 lead to start the contest. The Roadrunners battled back to cut the edge to three mid-way through the opening period, before Goodman closed out the first quarter with a triple to give the Beavers a 22-13 lead.

OSU brought the lead to 14 early in the second frame. The Beavers scored 12 unanswered points in the period to create some separation, as Oregon State went to the locker room up 45-29.

McWilliams had 10 first half points, while Pivec and Goodman had eight apiece. The Beavers hit 10 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.

Oregon State picked up right where it left off in the second half, extending the advantage to 20 early in the third. The Beavers scored 27 points in the frame to take control 72-41 as the teams headed to the fourth.

OSU held the Roadrunners scoreless for the first six minutes of the closing period. The team cruised for the final 10 minutes to take the win by 40.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 play on Friday, when they play host to Washington State.