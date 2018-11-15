Oregon State guard commits Jarod Lucas and Julien Franklin signed with Oregon State on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery guard Gianni Hunt has been committed to the Beavers since August, but he did not sign, which worried Beaver fans.

However, Hunt tells BeaversEdge.com that he plans to sign with Oregon State on Monday, so that his family will be able to be with him on his big day.

Hunt added that he wants Beaver Nation to know that he's "110% locked in" with Oregon State.

Rivals.com basketball analyst Eric Bossi believes that Hunt is the "centerpiece" of Oregon State's 2019 basketball class.

"He's a versatile and tough combo guard who excels at getting to the rim and has potential to really strap up defensively," Bossi said. "In today's game, you can never have too many interchangeable guards, and Hunt fits the prototype of the style of guard who has really taken over the Pac-12."