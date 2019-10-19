News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-19 18:04:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Highlights + Social Media Reaction: Oregon State defeats Cal 21-17

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

With the Oregon State football team knocking off the Cal Bears in Berkeley to move back to .500 in conference play, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the best video and social media reaction surrounding the Beavers' 21-17 win.

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}