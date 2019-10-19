Highlights + Social Media Reaction: Oregon State defeats Cal 21-17
With the Oregon State football team knocking off the Cal Bears in Berkeley to move back to .500 in conference play, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the best video and social media reaction surrounding the Beavers' 21-17 win.
Proud of our guys finishing a 4 quarter game! Can’t say enough about our Defensive effort! Great Win! #GoBeavs— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) October 19, 2019
We all we got, we all we need!— Gus_Bus_63 (@63_bus) October 19, 2019
GoBeavs @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/26lw7FwORV
For God’s glory! Great team win!!— Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) October 19, 2019
That’s how you respond and handle business! Great TEAM win! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z6nxuCoVVn— Champ (@mwachamp) October 19, 2019
GO BEAVS‼️— Avery Roberts (@AveryLB11) October 19, 2019
GO BEAVS :)— anouson (@Anousonk) October 19, 2019
Great Team Win !! 💪🏽 Proud of the guys.. More to come 💯 #GoBeavs— 8🤴🏾 (@kinnggalex) October 19, 2019
Great team win! #GoBeavs— 40 GL0CK🏴☠️ (@KING_FISHER30) October 19, 2019
We all we got... we all we need!!!!! Great team win with my family today! OSU VS EVERYYYYYYYBODY 😤💯 #GOBEAVS— Elu Aydon9️⃣9️⃣ (@EluAydon) October 19, 2019
Man that felt good🧡 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/3bOGngQum9— Daniel Rodriguez (@drodrig26) October 19, 2019
When preparation meets opportunity, you get what you worked for!!!!— T.L1NDSEY (@tyjonlindsey) October 19, 2019
GO BEAVS #BIGDUB https://t.co/XYImiQe8eC— Jaydon Grant (@JaydonGrant) October 19, 2019
What. An. Effort. 😤@BeaverFootball gets the road win over Cal! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/y49m6ADYLa— Stadium (@Stadium) October 19, 2019
BEAVS WIN IN THE BAY!! #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/dEKQeTk8wX— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) October 19, 2019
Final Stats presented by @drivetoyota are awesome... but a little weird. Identical yardage, one yard off passing:rushing, one play apart.— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) October 19, 2019
Found a way to win. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/2ltEvkMDHC
BEAVS! Love it. Great road win #GoBeavs— Connor Hamlett (@chamlett_89) October 19, 2019
.@HamilcarRashed is an absolute problem for opposing @pac12 offenses!!! Coming to a backfield near you! 👀💥 #GoBeavs #BeaverNation pic.twitter.com/ua2n4bytWh— Beaver Bullpen (@BeaverBullpen) October 19, 2019
Oregon State beats Cal on the road 21-17. Two Pac-12 *road* wins in a row for a team that went 1-17 the past two seasons. Good for Jonathan Smith.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 19, 2019
Great Day to be a Beaver! #GoBeavs https://t.co/xxPS0c0jHL— Parker Scanlon (@pscanlonOrst) October 19, 2019
Great road win @BeaverFootball !!! #GoBeavs— Shannon Martinez (@smartinez182) October 19, 2019
That’s a solid win by the Beavs. Way to grind it out and never quit. And what a game by the defense today. Go Beavs! #OSUvsCAL #GoBeavs #beavernation @BeaverFootball— max (@max_havely) October 19, 2019
Can we take a moment and realize that Oregon State is 3-4 this season? Still not great, but boy is it an improvement. Respect.— Jay ★ (@Q_Flat) October 19, 2019
This team continues to put in the work every day to get better and now the results are starting to show #GoBeavs https://t.co/rPakq7fskU— Zack Lassiter (@ZackLassiter) October 19, 2019
Get the turnover chainsaw! First INT of Grant's career. pic.twitter.com/YRfKSKkGg7— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) October 19, 2019
Baylor into the end zone!— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) October 19, 2019
Just like that we have the lead with 4:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. 21-17 Beavers. pic.twitter.com/bJNoOxDnLR
Luton to Hodgins for the 15th time at Oregon State and it will give us a 14-0 lead with 4:33 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/HQWOnJl3gq— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) October 19, 2019
Our 12-play drive is capped by this 7-yard TD pass from Luton to Pierce. We lead 7-0 with 35 seconds remaining in Q1@Pac12Network #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/f76YHXaRAT— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) October 19, 2019
STOPPED.— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) October 19, 2019
Sandberg with a big play in the Cal backfield and we'll take over in our territory.
No score 5 minutes into play in Berkeley.
Live on @Pac12Network #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/XHAZpz5j46