With the Oregon State football team (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) springing a trap in Berekely and upsetting the Cal Bears (4-3, 1-2) to earn its second Pac-12 win of the season, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives his five most important takeaways.

If you had told me prior to the start of Oregon State's game against Cal that the Beavers would tally 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks, I would have called you crazy. After looking like they were lost and confused in a 52-7 blowout at the hands Utah a week ago, Tim Tibesar's defense pulled a rabbit out of their hats and stunned Justin Wilcox's squad.

The nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss were Oregon State's most as a team since at least 2001, proving that today's defensive performance perhaps stands alone as the marquee showing since Tibesar took over. It's been a slow and frustrating rebuild of the Oregon State defense since head coach Jonathan Smith hired Tibesar away from Wisconsin, but today was a prime example of what the Beavers were getting when they hired him. Tibesar was known for his talents with outside-linebackers, particularly with his speciality being negative plays and sacks, and now we're seeing just how impactful his schemes and techniques can be with the right execution.

While a case could be made that the Oregon State defense simply played against another offensively-inept team (see UCLA), a Pac-12 win is a Pac-12 win, and to have the type of defensive performance that the Beavers did against an upper-tier conference opponent is impressive.

It's been quite some time since we've had the opportunity to give the OSU defense a shoutout in a Pac-12 game, but they deserve it as they put together a performance that was reminiscent of winning times long ago. To this point, the narrative around the 2019 Oregon State football team was that the Beavers boasted an offense that could keep them in games, but yielded a defense that could still be pushed around, albeit less.

The Beavers took that narrative and drove it into the turf at Memorial Stadium, proving that they're a defense that is worth paying attention to.