BeaversEdge - Hamilcar Rashed & Isaiah Dunn Added To Senior Bowl Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Texas DB CJ Baskerville Has Strong Connection With OSU, Coach Blue | Isaiah Hodgins Building Chemistry in Buffalo

Oregon State redshirt senior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed and senior cornerback Isaiah Dunn have been named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List.

While Oregon State's 2020 campaign is officially on pause until at least Jan. 1st 2021, the senior bowl is moving ahead and planning to have its annual contest in Mobile, Ala. on Jan. 30th 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Rashed wreaked havoc on opposing defenses in 2019 as he led the nation with an Oregon State single-season record 22.5 tackles for loss and finished tied for third nationally with a school-record 14 sacks.

Dunn, a 6-foot, 182-pound cornerback from Antioch, Calif., is coming off his most productive season in Corvallis as he played in all 12 games, making 11 starts en-route to 42 tackles and eight pass breakups.