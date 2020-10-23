BeaversEdge - Hamilcar Rashed: 'I wasn't done yet'

Hamilcar Rashed: 'I wasn't done yet'
When redshirt-senior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was asked earlier this week why he decided to return to Oregon State for his senior season rather than chase the professional ranks, he gave a bold statement that spoke volumes about his character.
"I wasn't done yet... my team needs me," Rashed said. "I'm supposed to be here and God put me on this earth to finish out my career here. " I wanted to be there for my teammates."
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has high hopes and aspirations for both he and the Beavers this season as they’ve got all the pieces in place to have a season worth remembering.
While the NFL was certainly tempting to Rashed, there were a couple of reasons why it made sense for him to stay put. Beyond his inner desire to return to the field with his teammates, he needed to get better in several areas, and he was somewhat hamstrung by having to rehab his broken wrist suffered in the penultimate game of the season.
"I feel like my game will always need work. Little steps can always be big steps,” Rashed said. “I'm trying to improve my footwork, and staying lower because those things can be the difference between a sack and a missed play. I’m all about the little details."
In terms of what he needed to improve on the field, defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar noted that the feedback received from NFL scouts was invaluable and that it led to Rashed adding healthy weight to his frame, while also fine-tune his pass-rushing style and making sure he kept his explosiveness.
"We were able to get a lot of good feedback from the NFL scouts and then we were able to really dive into his game from last year," Tibesar said. "We felt that he needed to add around 10-12 pounds of good weight, and he's carrying it really well. He's closer to 245-250 now. He also needed to improve his power rush moves and get off blocks."
