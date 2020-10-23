BeaversEdge - Hamilcar Rashed: 'I wasn't done yet'

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

When redshirt-senior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. was asked earlier this week why he decided to return to Oregon State for his senior season rather than chase the professional ranks, he gave a bold statement that spoke volumes about his character.

"I wasn't done yet... my team needs me," Rashed said. "I'm supposed to be here and God put me on this earth to finish out my career here. " I wanted to be there for my teammates."

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder has high hopes and aspirations for both he and the Beavers this season as they’ve got all the pieces in place to have a season worth remembering.

While the NFL was certainly tempting to Rashed, there were a couple of reasons why it made sense for him to stay put. Beyond his inner desire to return to the field with his teammates, he needed to get better in several areas, and he was somewhat hamstrung by having to rehab his broken wrist suffered in the penultimate game of the season.