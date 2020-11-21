 BeaversEdge - Game Day: Cal vs Oregon State
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 12:39:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Game Day: Cal vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

It's GAMEDAY!!

With the Oregon State football team (0-2) looking to earn its first win of the season at home against the Cal Bears (0-1), BeaversEdge.com has you covered with gameday central. Catch up on all the latest news from the team this week as they look to have a strong showing against the Bears...

Who: Cal vs Oregon State

When: 12:30 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

How to listen: Click here

---

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Cal vs Oregon State
----

