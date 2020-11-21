BeaversEdge - Game Day: Cal vs Oregon State

Game Day: Cal vs Oregon State
It's GAMEDAY!!
With the Oregon State football team (0-2) looking to earn its first win of the season at home against the Cal Bears (0-1), BeaversEdge.com has you covered with gameday central. Catch up on all the latest news from the team this week as they look to have a strong showing against the Bears...
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Who: Cal vs Oregon State
When: 12:30 p.m. PT
Where: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon
How to watch: Fox Sports 1
How to listen: Click here
---
Cal vs Oregon State
|Team Content
|Top Dam Board Discussions
|Recruiting Links
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.