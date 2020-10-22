BeaversEdge - Freshman WR Zeriah Beason Primed To Make An Impact

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

If there's been one constant for the Oregon State football team throughout the first week-plus of fall camp, it's been the not-so-surprising emergence of true-freshman wide receiver Zeriah Beason.

The former Duncanville (TX) star came to Corvallis with a lot of hype as he was one of the marquee pieces of the 2020 recruiting class, but few could have predicted just how quickly the native Texan would pick up the speed of the college game.

The 6-foot, 197-pounder enrolled with the program prior to the start of spring, and despite not having the majority of the spring practices to get acclimated with the Beavers' system, it didn't slow him down one bit as he's come out in fall camp and turned heads.

Head coach Jonathan Smith, who's lauded Beason in just about every single media availability from fall camp, feels that he's on the fast track towards being a key cog in the Beavers' offense.

"He has a chance to contribute right away," Smith said. "If he can continue to go and grow at the pace he's been at, he'll be out there as a freshman. He's likely the one true freshman we'll go with right out the 'gate. He's understanding the offense, is strong and can run and catch the ball. He doesn't look too young out there."

With the Beavers having an abundance of depth at receiver, Beason being able to rise up the depth chart as quickly says a lot about the type of player he is, and the type of player the Beavers are looking for on the recruiting trail.

"It is really impressive to be where he's at as a freshman," offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. "Being able to transition the stuff from the meeting room to the field has been impressive, and he's been very physical out there.

Guys come up and press him and he's able to get off the press and win inside, and he's able to stretch the field vertically. He's ahead of where you'd expect a freshman to be physically, and as a result, we've had with the first group, and he's made a bunch of plays for us. We're really excited about him."

Just where Beason fits into the Beavers' receiving corps remains to be seen, but there's no question he's in good company and seeing his stock soar as the team fully intends to have him out there and contributing to this seasons' success.