Goodyear (AZ) safety Steven Ortiz is one of the top players in the country at his position and is being recruited by nearly 20 different schools. The four-star has been hearing from Oregon State for a long time, and made a stop in Corvallis over the weekend for the first time in nearly a year.

"It was great," Ortiz said. "I love the environment and family atmosphere there."

