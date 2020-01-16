PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, running back Artavis Pierce, offensive lineman Blake Brandel and tight end Noah Togiai are set to play in Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The four seniors are all set to play for the National Team in the game, which is set for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff. It will air on the NFL Network.

Luton, from Marysville, Wash., played in 23 games over three seasons for the Beavers, ending his career fifth in school history with 42 touchdown passes and seventh with 5,227 passing yards. He threw for 28 touchdowns to just three interceptions as a senior and was a recipient of the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.

Pierce, from Lake Alfred, Fla., finished his Oregon State career with 2,127 rushing yards, which ranks 10th in the program’s record books. He averaged 5.8 yards per carrying over 44 career games – 13 starts – which is tied for the best mark in Oregon State history. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns over four seasons.

Brandel, who hails from Milwaukie, Ore., ended his OSU career having started 48 consecutive games, which ranks as the third-longest streak in school history. His 48 overall starts, meanwhile, are tied for the third-most at OSU. He concluded his senior season by receiving a 93.1 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus, the nation’s best mark.

Togiai, from West Valley City, Utah, played in 44 games for OSU over five seasons, making 37 starts. He concluded his career with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards, becoming just the sixth tight end in school history to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving plateau. He is also one of just two players in OSU history to score at least one touchdown in five different seasons, joining James Rodgers.

