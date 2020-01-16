Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

Provo (UT) cornerback Raider Damuni has been committed to BYU since the beginning of 2017, but has racked up offers and attention since the time of his early commitment. Oregon State was one of the schools to offer along with Nebraska, Utah, Wisconsin and more.

It is rare for a recruit to remain committed to a school that they committed to in eighth grade, but the end is now closer than the beginning for Damuni. As the clock winds down, Damuni feels good about the spot he is in and is keeping his options open.

“I feel good right now,” said Damuni. “My recruitment picked up during the season, so it has been good. I feel blessed and I am grateful for all the schools that have offered me. I’m considering all of them and keeping my options open.”

RELATED: Oregon State WBB: Wednesday Report | Texas WR Jimmy Valsin Wants To Take An Official Visit To Oregon State