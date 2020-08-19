BeaversEdge - Report: Oregon State To Add Former JUCO OL Marco Brewer

On Wednesday morning, The Oregonian's Nick Daschel first reported that Oregon State would soon be adding former Laney College and one-time UCLA commit Marco Brewer to their roster.

BeaversEdge reached out and confirmed with a source shortly after that although the official rosters will not be released until they get to practicing for the potential spring season, it is likely that Brewer will be included on it.

Brewer is originally from Corvallis and was a two-star recruit who had an offer from Oregon State, Washington State, Fresno State, Colorado State, and many others and was at one point committed to UCLA. Upon receiving the offer, Brewer expressed his interest in the program in an interview with Mike Singer.

"I've been at all of their games since I was like six. The fact that having a team that I grew up watching and now I can possibly play for is pretty cool. My family was excited. We're all Beaver fans."

According to Daschel's report, Brewer has had some trouble with the law but has since cleared his record and received high praise from Laney head coach John Beam.

If it all pans out, which it is looking like it will, the addition of a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman with a chip on his shoulder could never be a bad thing, and could prove to be a great thing for Oregon State moving forward.