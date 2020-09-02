BeaversEdge - Fiesta Bowl Flashback: A 20-Year Anniversary

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

41-9. 11-1. No. 4. A score, a record, and a ranking that Oregon State fans will always remember.

The year was 2000 -- 20 years ago -- when a special team and a magical season captured the hearts of Beaver Nation that culminated in one of the most memorable games in school history.

This fall, Oregon State will remember that historic team with the Fiesta Bowl Flashback, a multi-platform celebration that includes radio, podcasts, streaming, social media, merchandise, and more.

The regular season began with a narrow 21-19 win over Eastern Washington and ended with a 23-13 victory over rival Oregon. Beaver fans then had to wait eight days to find out their postseason destination. When Selection Sunday came, Oregon State was chosen to play Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, one of four games in the prestigious Bowl Championship Series.

The Beavers cruised to a 41-9 win over the Fighting Irish to finish the season with an 11-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in the final Associated Press poll, the highest finish in program history. Current Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was the quarterback during the 2000 season and earned Fiesta Bowl Offensive Player of the Game honors after throwing for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s the greatest year I ever had,” then-Oregon State head coach Dennis Erickson said. “We won national championships at Miami, we had success in other places, but that year is very special to me. Because we came in 1999 to try to turn a program around and to be able to do that, more than anything for those fans, that was special. To look at them smile after games, that's what it's all about. I had more fun coaching there those four years, especially that Fiesta Bowl year, than any place I've ever coached."

"We're in some very different and challenging times now; it is what it is in 2020,” Smith said. “Since we won't be playing this fall, it makes sense to look back, sort of relive that special time 20 years ago. To hear from some of the old players, to hear some of the old plays, that'll be fun. I think it's a great idea."

“The success of the Fiesta Bowl team created significant momentum and pride throughout Beaver Nation that still resonates today,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said. “That team showed what could be accomplished at Oregon State and has led to national and conference championships within our programs. We are excited for Beaver Nation to relive these memories with some of the iconic members of that team as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of these champions.”

Oregon State Athletics, with the support of several partners, will honor the 2000 Oregon State team and highlight that season with the following:

Radio

A two-hour Fiesta Bowl Flashback radio show will begin on September 2 and air every Wednesday to mirror the game days during the 2000 season. On-air personalities Mike Parker, Jim Wilson, Steve Preece, and Ron Callan will review plays from all 12 games and include interviews with Dennis Erickson, Oregon State players, and opponents. The show will air at 6 p.m. PT on Learfield affiliates and the podcast platform at this link.

Live Stream

“Chew on This” offers a place for fans to interact live with some of Oregon State’s best personalities with off-the-cuff questions and a laid back atmosphere. Beginning on September 8, Jonathan Smith and other players from the 2000 season will look back and provide week-by-week reflections and stories as part of the Fiesta Bowl Flashback. The show will air live on Facebook.

Digital Game Program

A digital game program will serve as a retrospective for each of the 12 games from the 2000 season. It will feature a recap of each game, how the teams scored, statistics, game leaders, depth charts, a photo gallery, trivia, and a look back at other games in the Pac-10 Conference. The digital game program will be available on osubeavers.com.

Podcast

In-depth interviews with guests from the Fiesta Bowl Flashback radio show will be available each week at this link.

Commemorative Merchandise

Commemorative merchandise will be available for fans to purchase at shop.osubeavers.com and the OSU Beaver Store. Look for updates on specific products via the Beaver Athletics social media accounts, osubeavers.com and Tailmail.

