PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State has built a solid foundation for the class of 2021. Many top targets have already made their pledge to the Beavs, and although most of their season have been postponed, there is still a chance for many of them to earn a bump in their ranking. Quarterback Sam Vidlak, who was recently bumped to a 5.6 three-star, is a great example.

Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus takes a look at three other commits who could earn a bump with strong seasons.