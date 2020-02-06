Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams has established himself as one of the very best prospects on the west coast in the 2022 class.

On a team loaded with talented wide receivers, Williams caught 50 passes for 684 yards and four touchdowns as just a sophomore. He's racked up offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, USC and others.

February is now a dead period in recruiting, but when March rolls around, the 6-2, 182-pounder will hit the road and check out some schools.