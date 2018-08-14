Day 11 Nuggets: Interesting quarterback development
MORE: Oregon State Football Fall Camp Headquarters
PROMO: Get $99 of Oregon State Apparel & Gear with an annual subscription!
- Day 11 of Oregon State fall camp brought us perhaps the hottest day of fall camp as the temperatures hovered in the high 90’s. Combine that with the smoky/hazy skies from the wildfires around the state and the air quality was less than ideal. Despite these external factors, the Beavers conducted business as usual on the field.
- Jack Colletto had himself a solid day as he moved the offense down the field during 11-on-11 work, twice leading the offense to scores. When Colletto is in at quarterback, it appears that the Beavers are leaning more on the running game and mixing in the pass. Colletto is the most mobile of the QB’s and his ability to throw on the run might be the best on the squad. He connected with Aaron Short and Isaiah Hodgins for big gainers today and looks to be getting more comfortable running the Beaver offense by the day.
- OSU’s offense is starting to settle into a rhythm on the field in several ways. The offensive line is starting to mesh and they are getting better on the field day by day. The unit of Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, Sumner Houston, Yanni Demogerontas, and Trent Moore has been working together exclusively for about a week and a half and it was noticeable today as OSU’s quarterbacks seemed to have about a second or two more time to throw today compared to past days. Secondly, the offense is getting comfortable with Lindgren’s system and it’s showing on the field as all the quarterbacks are finding their check downs rather than forcing a throw, or simply tucking it and trying to get yards on the ground.
Read MUCH more on practice, including an interesting quarterback development -- CLICK HERE
---
Not a subscriber? BeaversEdge.com is currently running an amazing promotion. Sign up for an annual subscription, and you'll receive a $99 gift card to the Oregon State Rivals Fan Shop!
CLICK HERE for more details!
What are you getting with your subscription?
In addition to the $99 gift code to get any kind of Oregon State gear you want before the season, you're signing up for all this:
* Access to The Dam Board, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Oregon State fans as well as the BeaversEdge.com staff.
* Fall Camp HQ -- all of our content from camp. This is updated with new content every day. Feature stories, daily insider reports, video interviews, and more from every day of practice leading up to the 2018 season.
* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Oregon State's commitments -- tell you what each commitment means for the rest of the class and break down every player.
* All that, plus access to our staff at BeaversEdge.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com. Plus, with your subscription, you'll be able to read premium stories across the Rivals.com network of sites, including every other school in the Pac-12.
So don't wait any longer! Take advantage of this limited time offer right now!