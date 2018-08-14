- Day 11 of Oregon State fall camp brought us perhaps the hottest day of fall camp as the temperatures hovered in the high 90’s. Combine that with the smoky/hazy skies from the wildfires around the state and the air quality was less than ideal. Despite these external factors, the Beavers conducted business as usual on the field.

- Jack Colletto had himself a solid day as he moved the offense down the field during 11-on-11 work, twice leading the offense to scores. When Colletto is in at quarterback, it appears that the Beavers are leaning more on the running game and mixing in the pass. Colletto is the most mobile of the QB’s and his ability to throw on the run might be the best on the squad. He connected with Aaron Short and Isaiah Hodgins for big gainers today and looks to be getting more comfortable running the Beaver offense by the day.

- OSU’s offense is starting to settle into a rhythm on the field in several ways. The offensive line is starting to mesh and they are getting better on the field day by day. The unit of Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, Sumner Houston, Yanni Demogerontas, and Trent Moore has been working together exclusively for about a week and a half and it was noticeable today as OSU’s quarterbacks seemed to have about a second or two more time to throw today compared to past days. Secondly, the offense is getting comfortable with Lindgren’s system and it’s showing on the field as all the quarterbacks are finding their check downs rather than forcing a throw, or simply tucking it and trying to get yards on the ground.

Read MUCH more on practice, including an interesting quarterback development -- CLICK HERE

---

Not a subscriber? BeaversEdge.com is currently running an amazing promotion. Sign up for an annual subscription, and you'll receive a $99 gift card to the Oregon State Rivals Fan Shop!

CLICK HERE for more details!