BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter was live on the practice fields today and saw every second of the Beavers' tenth practice of fall camp. He breaks down the day below!

- Today marked the 10th practice of fall camp under head coach Jonathan Smith and it was the first day that the Beavers started to narrow down 1st and 2nd team units. While nothing is set in stone, we’re starting to see who’s going to be starting and who’s going to be first off the bench.

- Jake Luton was the quarterback to take reps with the first team today, and he had one of his best days of fall camp. He looked extremely confident in his throws today and connected with Isaiah Hodgins on a couple of occasions for touchdowns. The first was a 70 yard score as Hodgins broke free on an out-route and stiff armed Shemar Smith around the 25 yard line, maintained his balance and scored. The second was in the red zone as Hodgins was in a perfect position to catch Luton’s fade.

- Another note on Luton and Hodgins: They’re growing chemistry fast. Post-practice today, Luton and Hodgins were working on their timing well after practice concluded. Near the end of their extra work, Hodgins didn’t get a great jump on the ball and Luton overthrew him a touch and the ball just missed his fingertips. Hodgins immediately looked back at Luton and the two exchanged a smile before saying “One more.” A lot to like about this duo as they seem to be growing a stronger rapport day by day.

- OSU’s first team offensive line is holding steady with Blake Brandel at LT, Gus Lavaka at LG, Sumner Houston at C, Yanni Demogerontas at RG, and Trent Moore at RT. This group has been pretty consistent with the first team for about a week or so and it’s a pretty safe bet this is how OSU will look up front against Ohio State barring something drastic changing.

---

