COVID-19 Cancels Oregon State Visit For Derek Wilkins
Oregon State was set to host a ton of recruits throughout March and April until the coronavirus shut things down. Top defensive end target Derek Wilkins was one of the players who had his trip to Corvallis (and many more) cancelled.
Wilkins was set to take a spring break trip across the West coast to visit USC, UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington, but must now wait until some clarity is provided to take those visits.
“It has affected me a lot, I have had to cancel a lot of visits,” said Wilkins. “I planned on going to Boston College this weekend and also doing a tour of the West coast, but I can’t do any of that anymore. I just have to play it by ear from now on and see how everything goes.”
