Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith earned its first in-state pledge of the 2022 class on Wednesday, adding Tualatin (OR) wide receiver Cole Prusia.

Below, Brenden Slaughter, Jared Halus and Adam Gorney break down what the Beavers are getting in the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect.

