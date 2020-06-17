BeaversEdge - COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Damir Collins?

Oregon State has had its eye on Damir Collins for a long time.

After multiple seasons of crazy numbers which eventually led to an at-once four-star ranking and national attention, it was a no-brainer for Oregon State to join the mix, and they were one of the first schools to offer.

After months of visits both ways and lots of relationship building, it was clear that Oregon State had a priority target in Collins.

When the COVID-19 dead periods began, Oregon State only turned up the heat. By that time, Collins was far enough along in his recruitment that he was getting an idea for which schools he would be deciding between, and he released a top four of Oregon State, Cal, Arizona State, and Maryland on May 1st. Shortly after, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss threw their names in the hat, effectively replacing Arizona State on his list of top schools.

The Beavs pushed hard for the last month, sending multiple new edits and staying in constant contact. Knowing that a good relationship with his position coach was something that Collins desired, running backs coach Michael Pitre was sure to make sure their bond was as strong as possible.

Clearly it was as Collins pledged to play for Oregon State on Wednesday, becoming a huge piece to the class and another huge recruiting win for Coach Smith, Coach Pitre, and the rest of the staff.

- JARED HALUS

MORE: TOP RB Target Damir Collins Commits To Oregon State