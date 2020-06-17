BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Top RB Target Damir Collins Commits To Oregon State

If there is one player in the 2021 class that both Oregon State coaches and fans wanted in the orange and black, it has always been Portland running back Damir Collins. After a massive junior season that consisted of multiple visits and evaluations from the Oregon State staff, the coaches made it clear that Collins was going to be a priority. On Wednesday, the dreams of landing the homegrown talent turned into a reality as the homegrown running back committed to play for Oregon State. It was a careful process from Collins, who narrowed his list down to four - Oregon State, Cal, Arizona State, and Maryland - on the first of May. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss made a late push for Collins, effectively replacing Arizona State in the final list. Still, the relationships and opportunity for Collins in Corvallis was too great to pass up, and he announced his pledge on Twitter. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! RELATED: Column: Oregon State Strikes It Rich With Damir Collins | Commitment Analysis: What are the Beavers getting in Damir Collins?

Similarly to the recruitment of Isaiah Newell in the class of 2020, running backs coach Michael Pitre and the staff put 100% of their effort into landing Collins. It was obvious from day one that he was their guy, and he was treated as such throughout the process. There was good reason for it too. Like most prospects, Collins places a lot of importance on having a great relationship with his coaches - most importantly his position coach. Pitre made sure the bond was strong. “Coach Pitre, he’s a good dude,” said Collins in a previous interview. “I’m looking for a great relationship with my position coach, and Coach Pitre is my guy.” Aside from his relationship with coach Pitre, Collins liked what he saw from Oregon State and has been able to experience an OSU gameday on multiple occasions. It wasn't just Collins visiting Corvallis, however, as the staff was sure to make many trips to watch Collins play in person throughout his junior year. Needless to say, after recording 218 carries for 2,453 yards and 27 touchdowns, they liked what they saw.