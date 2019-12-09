"Ever since I was offered by Oregon State, I knew it was going to be a good place for me," Nolan said. "There's something special happening at Oregon State as they were just a couple of plays away from going to a bowl game this season. This is a good spot to come in and make some noise in the Pac-12."

After losing sixth-year senior Jake Luton to graduation following the conclusion of the 2019 season, there was a definite need for Jonathan Smith and Co. to bring in an experienced and talented QB to push incumbent Tristan Gebbia, and they found just that in Saddleback C.C. QB Chance Nolan .

Nolan, who has three years to play three, threw for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passes against six interceptions, plans to be enrolled at Oregon State on January 3rd in order to be ready for winter and spring workouts.

"It might be a little slow going for me at first, but I know there's going to be an open job and it's going to be competitive for sure. I'm excited to get in there and start competing with those guys right away because we'll only push each other to be better."

While Nolan's prowess as a passer was impressive during his lone season at Saddleback, it was his dual-threat ability that caught the eye of Smith, and particularly offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.

While Lindgren hasn't had a true dual-threat QB during his time at Oregon State, Nolan noted that he and Lindgren have discussed him being used as a playmaker with his legs and potentially opening up the playbook to some more mobile QB looks.

"OSU has been really interested in my ability to create plays with my legs," Nolan said. "Coach Lindgren and I talked about how they could use me in the ways he's used more mobile QB's during his previous stops. My best element is being able to throw the ball downfield on the run. When something breaks down, keeping drives alive is a skill of mine."

There's no doubt that Nolan will bring a new look to the OSU quarterback room in terms of his rushing ability as he tallied 1,069 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Saddleback this season. With Smith and Lindgren set to follow up and meet Nolan for an in-home visit later this week, there's no doubt that the Beavers got their guy.

"The time I spent with the coaches really sealed the deal for me," Nolan said. "You could feel the genuineness in their recruitment and I could tell that I was really wanted. OSU was my first power five offer and I really feel that set them apart as coach Smith and coach Lindgren have been keeping in touch with me all the time."

