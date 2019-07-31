Commitment Analysis: 2020 OT Samuel Peacock chooses the Beavs
THE COMMITMENT
Samuel Peacock received his offer the hard way after impressing Beaver coaches in a big way during a camp back in early June. There was immediate interest on both sides and after an unofficial visit this past weekend, Peacock knew he found his future school.
"After the first visit to OSU at their camp I was very interested. I learned more about the school and started to lean towards it. Visiting for a second time and seeing it all again really sealed the deal."
His commitment was the first since the ending of the recruiting dead period and a big one for the Bears as offensive line is a position of need in the class of 2020.
THE IMPACT
When Jonathan Smith took the Oregon State job and hired then-Arizona offensive line coach Jim Michalczik to join him in Corvallis, there was a lot of optimism that the Beavers could get really, really good up front.
The Beavers took another step forward in building their line of the future as they secured the second offensive line commitment of the 2020 class in the form of the 6-foot-6, 250 pounder from Gig Harbor (WA).
With guard Cooper Darling already in the fold, securing the services of a rising tackle really helps balance out the Beavers' line class thus far.
While the Beavers likely aren't done addressing their needs on the line in the 2020 class as they'll graduate four this season, having both Peacock and Darling as the foundational up-front pieces of the class is big a step in the right direction.
Michalczik has had a strong track record of developing offensive lineman in the Pac-12 and there's little reason to think that Peacock won't be one of the next in line.