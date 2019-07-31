Samuel Peacock received his offer the hard way after impressing Beaver coaches in a big way during a camp back in early June. There was immediate interest on both sides and after an unofficial visit this past weekend, Peacock knew he found his future school.

"After the first visit to OSU at their camp I was very interested. I learned more about the school and started to lean towards it. Visiting for a second time and seeing it all again really sealed the deal."

His commitment was the first since the ending of the recruiting dead period and a big one for the Bears as offensive line is a position of need in the class of 2020.

